Goa govt to organise tourism roadshow in Tashkent on Sept 15

Panaji, Sept 10 (PTI) The Goa Tourism Department will organise an 'Experience Goa' roadshow in Tashkent on September 15 as part of its global outreach initiative.

The event will showcase Goa as a vibrant destination that extends beyond its beaches, highlighting heritage, culture, wellness, adventure, festivals, and immersive local experiences, according to an official release.

Tour operators, travel agents, airline partners, and dignitaries from Uzbekistan are expected to participate. The programme will also provide opportunities for one-on-one interactions with Goa Tourism representatives under the themes "Goa Beyond Beaches" and "Regenerative Tourism".

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the coastal state was evolving as a destination that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability.

"Through the Tashkent roadshow, we wish to showcase not just Goa's scenic beauty, but also its heritage, wellness, festivals, and adventure," he said.

Director of Tourism, Kedar Naik, stated that the initiative would help position Goa as a year-round tourist destination while creating lasting connections with the Tashkent travel trade. PTI RPS NSK