Goa govt to prepare official inventory of private museums and antiquities

Panaji, Sep 3 (PTI) The Goa government has decided to prepare an official inventory of private museums and collections of rare antiques to "preserve and document" India's rich cultural heritage.

"In an effort to preserve and document our nation's rich cultural heritage, the Directorate of Museums, announces the commencement of an official inventory of private museums, private antiquities and private collections of rare antique and specialised articles," as per a notification issued on Monday.

Director of Museums, Vasu Usapkar, stated this initiative aims to create a comprehensive database, which will enhance the protection, conservation, and promotion of these valuable cultural assets.

The inventory documentation will ensure detailed records of all significant private collections and items of historical, cultural and artistic value, Usapkar said, adding that the exercise will also help identify items that require preservation efforts and provide necessary support and guidance.

The inventory will highlight the cultural significance of these collections and promote public awareness and appreciation, as per the notification.

This exercise will also help enhance the security measures for these valuable collections to prevent theft and illicit trafficking.

Usapkar appealed to the owners and custodians of private museums, antiquities, and collections of rare antiques and specialised articles to cooperate with the museum officials.