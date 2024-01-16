Goa govt to provide advanced treatments for cancer, hemophilia, SMA at state-run hospital

Panaji, Jan 16 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday announced the introduction of advanced treatments for critical ailments including breast cancer and hemophilia with the help of healthcare firm Roche Healthcare.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will administer Pertuzumab Trastuzumab combination, a monoclonal antibody specific, to second-stage breast cancer patients.

"This advanced treatment holds the potential for a complete cure if administered in the early stages of breast cancer. Remarkably, Goa will be the first state to implement this scheme, offering it free of cost and aiming to set an exemplary healthcare model for the rest of the world," he said.

Rane also announced a new facility for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients.

"Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a congenital and life-threatening disorder causing progressive muscle weakness, affects four individuals in Goa. The associated therapy's lifetime cost is often beyond the means of these patients," he said.

The GMCH will provide Risdiplam, an innovative treatment for SMA that targets neuromuscular junctions, preventing the destruction of muscle fibers, to these four patients, the minister said.

Further, a subcutaneous treatment involving injection of 'Emicizumab,' a monoclonal antibody, will be provided free to 48 listed hemophilic patients in the state.

This "groundbreaking" therapy not only provides normal life to haemophilic patients but also offers prophylactic treatment, reducing the risks of bleeding-related complications, arthritic issues and deformities, Rane said.

"Goa is the first state to start this free of cost," he added. PTI RPS KRK