Goa govt to recover maximum pending dues from casinos by March 31: Sawant

Panaji, Mar 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday assured the legislative assembly that the state government will recover maximum pending dues from casinos by March 31.

The chief minister made the statement in response to a question tabled by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, who claimed that the pending revenue from the different casinos is worth Rs 350 crore, of which Rs 110 crore was held up due to court cases.

As per the data shared on the floor of the House, Goa has 15 onshore casinos.

Sawant said the government will recover maximum revenue from these casinos by March 31.

"The rest of the revenue would be collected once the court cases are disposed of. We will ensure that 100 per cent of the revenue is recovered from casinos within three months of the disposal of cases," he said.

Raising the issue on the floor of the House, Alemao questioned why dues were pending with casinos when the state government does not spare citizens.

Alemao and Congress MLA Altone D'Costa alleged that live gaming was taking place at onshore casinos despite a ban.

The Leader of Opposition claimed live gaming was taking place in onshore casinos, some of which are situated just a kilometre away from the assembly complex.

The chief minister assured that he would ask the concerned officials to inspect these premises.

He said four cases were registered against onshore casinos, and they are being investigated. PTI RPS ARU