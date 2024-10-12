Goa govt to replace KTCL's diesel-run fleet with electric buses

Panaji, Oct 12 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the state government will soon replace the Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited's (KTCL) diesel-run buses with electric vehicles.

Sawant was addressing a function to mark the anniversary of the state-run corporation, which was started in 1980 to cater to the public transport requirement in the rural parts of the state.

The chief minister said buses running on diesel will soon be replaced with electric buses to promote green transportation in the coastal state.

He said the main focus of the KTCL management and staff should be to bring profit to the corporation.

He pointed out that despite incurring losses, the corporation remained committed to providing uninterrupted services and ensuring transportation for all, even with fewer passengers.

"I urge people to reduce the use of two-wheelers and cars and opt for public transportation, a reasonable and convenient option for daily commuters and long-distance travellers. This shift will help decrease road accidents and alleviate traffic congestion," Sawant said. PTI RPS ARU