Goa govt to revoke nod to mega housing project of private company in Sancoale: Minister

Panaji, Sep 19 (PTI) Goa minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said the state government will revoke permission of a proposed mega housing project by a private company in South Goa, a statement coming amid protests against the project.

Several civil society groups have been protesting against this project at Sancoale village, claiming that it is being built without permissions. Members of these groups recently held protests at a few places, including the venue of a private event attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

In a media statement released on Thursday, Rane, the Town and Country Planning Minister, said his department has instructed Mormugao Planning and Development Authority (MPDA) to conduct a thorough verification of all details regarding the representations received about the Bhutani Infra's housing project.

A show-cause notice will accordingly be issued to the project proponent and directions have been issued to the Member Secretary of the MPDA.

"Action will be taken, including a decision regarding revocation of permission," the minister said.

He said his department has not given any hill-cutting permission to that company.