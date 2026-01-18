Goa govt to roll out support scheme for warkaris undertaking Pandharpur pilgrimage

Panaji, Jan 18 (PTI) The Goa government has announced that it would formulate a policy to provide support to 'warkaris' undertaking the annual Aashadi and Kartiki Ekadashi pilgrimages to Pandharpur in neighbouring Maharashtra from the next financial year.

State Minister Ramesh Tawadkar informed the legislative assembly that the Department of Art and Culture has held preliminary discussions with representatives of Warkari groups in the coastal state to understand issues devotees face during the Pandharpur wari (pilgrimage).

Tawadkar was responding to a starred question tabled by Mayem MLA Premendra Shet during the winter session of the assembly.

Based on the discussions held with warkari groups, the government proposes to introduce a suitable scheme in the next financial year, the minister said in his written reply.

The government acknowledged that warkaris from Goa travel to Pandharpur every year on foot at their own expense, incurring costs for accommodation, food, medical supplies and transportation of luggage and utensils.

Tawadkar said that the proposed scheme would focus on the registration and recognition of warkari groups, along with the provision of basic facilitative assistance.

"The assistance is likely to include first-aid kits, traditional cymbals (taal), rainwear and transportation for the return journey from Pandharpur to Goa through Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) buses," the reply stated.

The government also recognised the cultural and spiritual significance of the Pandharpur wari, saying the scheme is intended to support organised participation, including encouraging younger generations to engage in religious and spiritual traditions.

As per the reply, around 40 to 45 warkari groups from Goa, comprising approximately 3,000 devotees, participate in the Pandharpur wari every year.

The registration process for warkari groups will be initiated soon, following which exact details of registered and pending groups will be available, the minister added. PTI RPS ARU