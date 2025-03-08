Goa govt to rope in more women SHGs to achieve Rs 600 cr turnover under National Livelihood Mission

Panaji, March 8 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the government will take up the turnover under the National Livelihood Mission programme from Rs 342 crore recorded so far to Rs 600 crore with the inclusion of more women Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Addressing a function in Sankhalim, his assembly constituency, he also appealed to women to join SHGs in large numbers to earn the benefits.

"Under the National Livelihood Mission, the state government's Rural Development Agency (RDA) has 3,200 SHGs registered with it. These SHGs cover 42,000 women across the state who have availed the benefit of the central government's self employment scheme," he said, adding that these groups have clocked a turnover of Rs 342 crore since the implementation of the scheme.

The state government now wants to increase the total turnover to Rs 600 crore and take up the number of SHGs to at least 6,000, Sawant said.

These groups get bank loans up to Rs 20 lakh without any guarantee, he said.

"PM Modi ji himself is a guarantor here. So the banks do not ask the beneficiaries to get the signature of any government servant for surety," the CM said. PTI RPS NP