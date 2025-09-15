Goa govt to set up maritime board to streamline policies, facilitate collaboration

Panaji, Sep 15 (PTI) The Goa government on Monday announced its plans to constitute a maritime board, which will serve as a dedicated platform to streamline policies and facilitate collaboration between the industry and government.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference on "India's Shipbuilding Roadmap Towards Maritime Amrit Kal Vision 2047", State River Navigation Department Minister Subhash Phal Desai said that the government is in the process of forming the Goa Maritime Board.

"The much-needed institution will coordinate and accelerate shipbuilding and maritime activity in the state," Phal Desai said.

The board will serve as a dedicated platform to streamline policies, facilitate collaboration between industry and government, promote maritime tourism, develop coastal infrastructure and support traditional fishing communities, he said.

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur took part in the inaugural session virtually.

CII Goa State Council chairman Arjun Chowgule, Immediate Past Chairperson of CII, Western Region, Swati Salgaoncar, and other officials were present on the occasion.

"Our vision is for maritime development to benefit not just large industries but also small enterprises and local communities," the minister said.

He said that when young Indians think of a maritime career, they should think of Goa.

The state government is committed to protecting the environment, he said.

"Green shop design, low-emission fuels, waste reduction and sustainable coastal management will be essential," he said.

Phal Desai pointed out that the global shipping industry is under pressure to reduce its carbon footprint, with stricter international regulations on emissions and fuel standards.

"Hence, we will prioritise green shipbuilding capabilities with zero-waste manufacturing processes in our shipyards," he added. PTI RPS ARU