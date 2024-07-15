Goa govt to start collecting revenue from Mopa airport from December: CM Sawant

Panaji, Jul 15 (PTI) The Goa government will start collecting revenue from the Manohar International Airport in Mopa from December 7, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the state legislative assembly on Monday.

In a written reply tabled on the floor of the House, Sawant said that the state cabinet approved the extension to the concessionaire for payment of premium to the state government from the earlier extended date May 31 to December 7, 2024.

The chief minister said as per the concession agreement, the scheduled completion date of phase I of the airport was September 3, 2020, and revenue to the government should have commenced from September 4, 2020.

However, on account of stay orders from the courts and the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a delay of 851 days for the completion of Phase I of the airport, he said.

"The payment of revenue share to the government will commence after two years from the date of completion of phase I," Sawant said.

Phase 1 of the airport at Mopa in North Goa was completed in December 2022.

Sawant said that as per the provisions of the concession agreement, the government had accorded an extension for project milestones and scheduled completion date, and the date for payment of revenue share was pushed accordingly. PTI RPS ARU