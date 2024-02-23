Goa govt to undertake 'Panchayat Chalo Abhiyaan' from February 27

Panaji, Feb 23 (PTI) The Goa government will undertake an eight-day ‘Panchayat Chalo Abhiyaan’ from February 27, during which cabinet ministers will visit all panchayats in 12 talukas of the coastal state.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the campaign will be held to mark the completion of his government’s five-year term.

Sawant said his government was sworn in on March 19 five years ago. As the election code of conduct will be in place this time, the campaign is being held in advance.

The campaign will commence on February 27 and continue for eight days.

“A minister has been chosen for each of the 12 talukas, and he will visit all panchayats in respective talukas," the chief minister said.

He said the ministers will interact with citizens and try to understand their grievances.

They will also review the progress of government schemes in the panchayats, Sawant said. PTI RPS ARU