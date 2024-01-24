Goa govt to use social media influencers to promote its schemes

Panaji, Jan 24 (PTI) The Goa government on Wednesday unveiled a policy to rope in social media influencers for promoting government schemes.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the `Social Media Influencers Policy' in the presence of Vice Chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) Delilah Lobo.

The policy, among the first such initiatives in the country, will have a budget of Rs 2 crore and the ESG has been appointed as the nodal agency for its implementation, officials said.

It will bridge the gap between government schemes and their intended beneficiaries, Sawant said.

"Sometimes, social media influencers are busy criticising the government. They can now use their skills for a good purpose," he said.

Social media influencers who wish to be part of the initiative can apply online till February 14 and they will be empanelled based on subscriber base and other criteria, he added. PTI RPS KRK