Goa govt working on heritage policy for monuments: Minister

Panaji, Jul 16 (PTI) Goa Archaeology Minister Subhash Phal Desai has said his department has started framing a heritage policy for the state with various objectives, including necessary steps to protect monuments from fire.

To a question from independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Phal Desai in a written reply in the Goa assembly on Monday said his department was yet to take up an audit of all the protected monuments/sites in the coastal state.

"The department has initiated framing of a heritage policy for Goa," he said.

The archaeology department undertakes necessary repairs and restoration of protected monuments wherever necessary, he said.

"As part of the heritage policy, the state government intends to undertake necessary steps to protect monuments from fire," the minister said.

Responding to another question, Phal Desai said no study has been carried out over fire incidents at historical monuments in Goa.

This aspect will also be covered in the heritage policy, he added.