Goa govt working to ensure students excel in research, IT sectors: CM Sawant

Panaji, Jul 6 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday said Goan students could be a part of space missions in the future considering the kind of training opportunities that have been made available in the state.

During a virtual interaction with 60,000 students from different schools, Sawant said as a part of the Centre's skilling programme, the state government is working to ensure that students excel in research, innovation and information technology sectors.

"I sometimes think, why can't Goan students be part of space missions in future, considering the kind of skilling available in the state," the chief minister said.

He was speaking on the topic "Career Guidance and Safety from Cybercrime".

Sawant further pointed out that some components of Chandrayaan-3 were manufactured by Kineco Group, a Goan company.

There are 12 industrial training institutes (ITIs) in Goa that provide 14-15 different courses, he said, while highlighting the thrust on skill development.

Students should know about career opportunities and competitive examinations of the Goa Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission and UPSC, Sawant said, urging teachers to inform parents about these opportunities. PTI RPS ARU