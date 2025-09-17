Goa govt's 'Mhaji Ghar' housing scheme to benefit 50 pc of state's population: CM Sawant

Panaji, Sep 17 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the state government's ambitious 'Mhaji Ghar' housing scheme is expected to benefit nearly 50 per cent of the state's population.

Once all legal procedures are over, the scheme will be launched in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he told reporters after taking part in the 'Seva Pakhwada' programme organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

Notifications regarding communidade-land (community-owned lands), 20-point programme and government land have already been issued following the preliminary launch of the scheme, Sawant said.

The Goa government had recently amended laws allowing old houses built on community land and government-owned properties.

"Once all legal matters are properly settled, the application forms (for the scheme) will be made available to the people and the scheme would be launched at the hands of Union minister Amit Shah," the CM said, without disclosing the exact date.

The 'Mhaji Ghar' scheme is expected to benefit nearly 50 per cent of Goa's population, he said.

"Even the flats that were provided during the rehabilitation programmes some 30 years ago will now receive ownership under this scheme," he added.

According to Sawant, this initiative was part of the state government's commitment to provide housing security and ownership rights to long-time residents and rehabilitated families. PTI RPS NP