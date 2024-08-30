Goa guv distributes financial aid to cancer, dialysis patients

Panaji, Aug 30 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai distributed financial assistance to 272 cancer and dialysis patients from the governor's discretionary funds on Friday.

Addressing a gathering after distributing financial aid at Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula, the governor said the people of India are supreme, and it is the duty of elected representatives and service providers to serve them.

Pillai said after successfully completing the Goa Saimik Daiz Yatra (natural heritage tour), he would visit forests in the state to study the lives of people living in such areas, and their grievances would be addressed.

While praying for the speedy recovery of cancer patients, he said the Raj Bavan has cleared all applications it received for financial assistance. PTI RPS ARU