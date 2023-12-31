Goa Guv extends New Year greetings, asks people to maintain peace and harmony in state

Panaji, Dec 31 (PTI) Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai greeted people on New Year's eve on Sunday and said it should be the endeavour of all to preserve and enrich the legacy of the state as a symbol of peace, harmony and tolerance.

"It is a time when we refresh our thoughts and renew our resolve to make improvements in our life. The New Year brings new hopes, aspirations, expectations and rejuvenates our lives," he said.

The people of Goa should renew the commitment to live in unity and maintain harmony and social solidarity of the state.

It is the best time to defuse differences, forgive bitterness, foster love and renew friendship with fellow members in the society, Pillai asserted.

"Goa has always been a symbol of peace, harmony, and tolerance. It should be our endeavor to preserve and enrich this legacy and share the joys and sorrows of each other," he said. PTI RPS BNM BNM