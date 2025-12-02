Goa Guv hails role of polar and ocean research body, releases postage stamp on its silver jubilee

Panaji, Dec 2 (PTI) Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju has hailed the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) for its role in advancing India's presence from the South Pole to the Arctic, the Southern Ocean, and the Himalayas.

He was speaking at a function in Goa after releasing a special commemorative postage stamp on Monday, marking the silver jubilee of the establishment of NCPOR, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Earth Sciences which serves as India's nodal agency for polar and ocean research.

The event coincided with Antarctica Day, observed globally to commemorate the signing of the Antarctic Treaty on December 1, 1959. The treaty designates Antarctica as a continent exclusively reserved for peace and scientific research.

Governor Raju, who was the chief guest at the function held at NCPOR's premises at Vasco in South Goa, spoke about the institution's pioneering contributions to polar and ocean research.

He congratulated NCPOR on completing 25 years of establishment and commended its role in advancing India's presence from the South Pole to the Arctic, the Southern Ocean, and the Himalayas.

Raju highlighted the importance of polar regions in regulating global climate, noting risks from Antarctic ice loss and the growing geopolitical relevance of the Arctic.

The Governor underlined India's major policy milestones -- the Arctic Policy (2022) and the Indian Antarctic Act (2022) -- which strengthen India's scientific and strategic engagement.

Appreciating NCPOR's leadership in the Deep Ocean Mission and operation of multiple research stations, he welcomed national plans for a new ice-class vessel and Antarctic station, reaffirming Goa's full support for the institution's future growth.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr Thamban Meloth, Director, NCPOR, spoke about the journey of the institution since its inception in 2000 as NCAOR (National Centre for Antarctic and Ocean Research) and its evolution into today's National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research.

He highlighted how, over 25 years, NCPOR has expanded India's scientific and operational footprint across Antarctica, the Arctic, the Southern Ocean, and the Himalayas, undertaking complex expeditions and contributing significantly to global climate research.

Meloth maintained the release of the commemorative postage stamp stands as a symbol of India's long-standing commitment to polar science and its growing leadership in understanding Earth's changing climate.

"Antarctica Day serves as an enduring reminder of the values of peace, science, and international cooperation enshrined in the Antarctic Treaty's principles that NCPOR continues to uphold through sustained scientific excellence and a strong national presence in the polar regions," he noted.

In his address, Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra & Goa Circle, highlighted the longstanding association between the Department of Posts and India's polar programme, recalling the establishment of the first Indian Post Office in Antarctica. PTI RPS RSY