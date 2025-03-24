Goa Guv meets youth delegation from 5 Central Asian nations

Panaji, Mar 24 (PTI) Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Monday met a delegation of 100 youngsters from Central Asian nations Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan at Raj Bhavan here.

Such youth exchange programmes reinforce India's commitment to regional peace, friendship, and economic partnership with Central Asia, ensuring that bonds of goodwill continue to flourish in years to come, the governor said.

"India's popularity can be attributed to various aspects of its rich culture, history, and contributions to the world. India always welcomes people without differentiation of any aspects," he added.

State Sports Minister Govind Gaude, who was present during the interaction at Raj Bhavan, said the visit will serve as a catalyst for future collaborations, promoting cross-cultural understanding, leadership development, and international cooperation in key sectors.

"Art and culture celebrate human diversity, promoting inclusivity, tolerance, and understanding. Youth have a powerful imagination to explore. Imagination drives innovation, and youth have the potential to shape the future with their creative ideas," he added. PTI RPS BNM