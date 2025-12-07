Goa guv visits injured nightclub fire victims at GMCH

Panaji, Dec 7 (PTI) Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Sunday visited six victims of the nightclub fire who are undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

At least 25 people died in a blaze that broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular party venue, in Arpora village of North Goa, post midnight. The victims included tourists and staff members, and six sustained injuries.

Talking to reporters outside the GMCH, the governor termed the fire incident as "unfortunate" and said that the injured were receiving the best care.

"We pray to God that they all will recover soon. We should give them the confidence that they will recover," he said.

Governor Raju said that Goa Chief Secretary Dr V Candavelou has informed him that the state government will conduct a review of all regulatory departments to ensure such incidents don't recur.

He further said that although lives lost in the fire were invaluable, he was thankful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. PTI RPS ARU