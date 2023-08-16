Goa has no active COVID-19 cases: Health department

Panaji, Aug 16 (PTI) There are no active COVID-19 cases in Goa, which has witnessed 4,014 deaths due to coronavirus so far, the state health department said on Wednesday.

One patient who was found positive for COVID-19 recovered, leaving the coastal state with no active cases, the department said in a bulletin.

Health authorities checked 206 new samples on Wednesday and all came negative.

State nodal officer for COVID-19 Dr Prashant Suryavanshi said it is a good sign that there are no active cases in the state. “The bigger challenge is to retain this ‘nil cases’ position for a longer period,” he said.

Suryavanshi said that in the past too, there were instances where the state had zero active cases but it remained only for a day, as new infections were detected the next day.

As per the health department, the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in Goa to date is 2,63,334. The state has tested 22.19 lakh samples so far, while 2.59 lakh people have recovered from the viral disease, the bulletin added. PTI RPS NR