Goa health officers asked to create awareness about HMPV, respiratory disorders to prevent panic

Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that officials of the state health department have been asked to create awareness among people about the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) to prevent panic.

Rane stated the same in a written reply to a starred question tabled by St Cruz MLA Rudolfo Fernandes on Friday, the last day of the Goa legislative assembly's winter session.

MLA Fernandes had asked if the state Government was aware of the recent spread of the HMPV in a few states in India and sought to know the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of the virus in Goa.

State Health Minister Rane said all health officers have been asked to create awareness about HMPV, ILI and SARI among the general public to prevent any panic.

He said that while strengthening and reviewing surveillance for ILI and SARI, officials have been asked to investigate severe cases of SARI or pneumonia with tests for H1N1, COVID-19, etc., and only then refer them to the National Institute of Virology Laboratory at Pune for further testing.

The minister said that officers were briefed about the trend of ILI or SARI cases in the state, and a presentation was given on the HMPV during a meeting last month. PTI RPS ARU