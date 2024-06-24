Goa: INDIA bloc wins Benaulim zilla panchayat bypoll

Panaji, Jun 24 (PTI) Opposition INDIA alliance candidate Joseph Pimenta on Monday won the Benaulim zilla panchayat seat bypoll in Goa, defeating his nearest rival by 3,049 votes, an election official said.

The bypoll was necessitated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Hanzel Fernandes was disqualified over false caste certificate. The constituency is reserved for OBC candidates.

AAP leader Pimenta was pitted against three independent candidates - Congress rebel Royla Fernandes, Greyyfern Fernandes and Frank Fernandes.

Pimenta polled 5,672 votes while Greyyfern Fernandes got 2,623 votes, the official said.

Benaulim zilla panchayat seat is part of the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

Reacting to the result, AAP Goa president Amit Palekar said it is the victory of the opposition's unity.

"You will see this unity even in future elections in Goa which will lead to wiping out of the BJP from the state," he claimed.

Palekar said all the INDIA alliance partners, including the Congress, Goa Forward party, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT), supported the AAP candidate. PTI RPS GK