Goa is in good financial condition, says CM Sawant

Panaji, Feb 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday told the legislative assembly that the state was in a good financial condition with the central government providing assistance.

Speaking during the passing of supplementary demands for grants, he said the state has borrowed within the limit during the current financial year, displaying a robust fiscal health.

Revenue surplus of Rs 2,400 crore was achieved during FY 2022-23, while it was Rs 1,423 crore in FY 2023-24, he said.

The fiscal deficit to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio was 1.10 per cent during the year 2022-23 and 2.2 per cent during 2023-24, he said.

Sawant noted that Goa has stood third in the Fiscal Health Index as announced by the NITI Aayog.

The state also ranks high in utilisation of central funds, he said, adding that the utility of central funds was 82.6 per cent during 2022-23 and 81.7 per cent during 2023-24.

"We have received Rs 300 crore from the double engine government as additional fund in addition to Rs 1,185 crore as special assistance," the CM said. PTI RPS NP