Goa jail warden suspended after video shows him celebrating gangster's release

Panaji, Jan 10 (PTI) Prison authorities in Goa on Saturday suspended the warden of a central jail in the state after a video emerged, purportedly showing him celebrating with a gangster following his release from the jail, an official said.

The undated reel video, involving warden Laxman Padloskar of the Central Jail at Colvale, around 20 km from the state capital, went viral on social media recently.

The video shows Padloskar celebrating with gangster Amogh Naik and his supporters after he walks out of the jail. The jail warden is seen spraying some liquid, presumably liquor, from a bottle on Naik, and later posing for a group photo, with Naik resting his hand on Padloskar's shoulder. The video also shows firecrackers bursting in the sky to celebrate the history-sheeter's release.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police (Prisons) Sucheta Desai said the jail warden has been suspended, pending inquiry against him.

Naik was arrested in connection with a gang war reported in South Goa earlier last year. A local court recently granted bail to him.

The suspension came two days after the Goa bench of Bombay High Court expressed concerns over availability of mobile phones and contraband inside the Colvale central jail located in North Goa. PTI RPS NP