Goa job 'scam': BJP govt targeting Oppn, allege GFP's Sardesai and AAP's Palekar

Panaji, Nov 24 (PTI) Opposition parties in Goa on Sunday said the BJP government in the state was targeting them over an alleged job scam and police was snooping on leaders.

Addressing a joint press conference here along with Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira and AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai produced CCTV footage to show police arriving at his farmhouse in south Goa's Molcornmen village.

"The Pramod Sawant government is trying to intimidate opposition parties and is targeting them. The cash-for-jobs scam in Goa is in the line with the infamous Vyapam scam (which took place over several years in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and involved largescale irregularities in government recruitment)," Sardesai alleged.

"The focus of the BJP is to have an opposition-free Goa. The government is nervous over cash for jobs scam. Mercenaries are deciding the agenda of the government. Instead of snooping on us, police must go after those who are named in the scam," he added.

Speaking at the press conference, Palekar also said police constables were "loitering" near his residence for the past three days and have taken call details.

"If the BJP is not involved, why is it resisting calls for a judicial inquiry," he asked.

MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira claimed the magistrate has restrained Congress functionaries from protesting in Panaji for next three to six months, which he added was "shocking". PTI RPS BNM