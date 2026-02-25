Goa: Kejriwal backs agitation against land-use rule, demands immediate abolition

Panaji, Feb 25 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday extended his support to the ongoing agitation against alleged misuse of land-use rules in the coastal state, demanding that they be abolished immediately.

Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) MLA Viresh Borkar has been protesting at Azad Maidan in Panaji against Section 39A of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act, alleging that it is being misused to convert certain land into “settlement zones”, where construction activity is allowed.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of an e-library in South Goa’s Benaulim Assembly constituency, Kejriwal said that Section 39A provides an opportunity for corruption.

“I am told that Section 39A provides for a huge opportunity for corruption to various ministers and various officials in Goa. Because of this, people in Goa are fed up, and they are demanding that Section 39A be abolished,” Kejriwal said.

RGP legislator Borkar’s protest against the land-use rule entered its fifth day on Wednesday.

“Even if the government has to call for a special assembly session, they should do it and abolish this particular section. I lend my support to this movement,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

AAP has two MLAs in the Goa assembly.

The party’s Goa desk in-charge Atishi, and Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that Borkar has decided to continue his protest despite requests to call it off. PTI RPS NR