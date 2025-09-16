Goa launches Forest Soil Health Cards to boost conservation efforts

Panaji, Sep 16 (PTI) The Goa government has launched the Forest Soil Health Cards, an initiative aimed at improving climate resilience and strengthening long-term sustainability of the coastal state's forest ecosystems.

This marks a transformative shift in managing forest resources - from traditional observation-based practices to scientific, data-driven decision making, Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said after launching the cards on Monday.

He said the move is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect India's forests and environment, and was launched under the guidance of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

"These cards will enable targeted restoration of degraded soils, help forests retain moisture, and enhance their ability to withstand droughts and rising temperatures," Rane said.

Healthier soils also play a direct role in carbon sequestration, contributing to India's larger fight against climate change. The initiative further supports species-site matching, ensuring better survival rates of plantations and afforestation programmes, he said.

"Healthy soils are the foundation of thriving forests. With this initiative, Goa reaffirms its commitment to building resilient ecosystems and ensuring a greener, sustainable future for generations to come," Rane said.

The new approach will also provide a scientific basis for long-term conservation strategies, improve biodiversity protection, and enhance the sustainability of state-led reforestation projects, officials from the forest department said. PTI RPS GK