Goa launches policy to make lifesaving therapies more affordable, accessible

Panaji, Aug 14 (PTI) The Goa government on Thursday launched a pricing policy to make lifesaving therapies more affordable and accessible, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Thursday.

Under the policy, the state government will negotiate lower drug and equipment prices with pharmaceutical companies to benefit citizens with rare genetic disorders, cancer and autoimmune diseases, said officials.

“Today marks a landmark moment for healthcare in Goa with the launch of Goa’s Pricing Policy for Innovative Lifesaving Therapies, which is a first in India,” Rane told reporters after launching the policy in Panaji.

He said this “pioneering” policy ensures fair and sustainable pricing for critical treatments, the minister said.

“It will make life-saving therapies far more affordable and accessible, giving new hope to patients and families across the state,” the minister said.

The initiative will reduce the financial burden on patients, improve access to cutting-edge treatments and set a national benchmark for equitable healthcare, said Rane.

“This is not just a policy. It's a promise of better health and a brighter future for all,” the minister added.

A senior health department official said that under the policy, the state will procure drugs, medical equipment and diagnostics from pharma companies at a lower negotiated rate, enabling fair allocation of budget among more patients or supporting a longer duration for therapies.

He said a committee chaired by the Additional Secretary or Joint Secretary of the Goa government and comprising the Dean of Goa Medical College and the State Director of Health Services has been constituted to recommend appropriate pricing for government approval.