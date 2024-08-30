Goa: Lawyer ends life, woman PSI who led raid at his house booked

Panaji, Aug 30 (PTI) A woman sub inspector with Goa police was booked on Friday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a lawyer, an official said.

Advocate Jayant Prabhu had committed suicide at his residence at Davorlim village near Margao town on Thursday, hours after a police team led by sub inspector Anoushka Parab raided his house, the official said.

"The team was looking for Prabhu's son Pritesh, who was booked by Margao police in molestation case," the official said.

During the day, the South Goa Lawyers Association protested in the front of the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Desai seeking an FIR against Parab claiming she was named by the deceased in his suicide note.

The deceased's son Ashish Prabhu filed a complaint against Parab, based on which she was charged with abetment of suicide, the official said.

Deputy SP Desai said the allegations by Prabhu's kin against Parab will be probed. PTI RPS BNM