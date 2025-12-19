Goa Liberation Day: CM Sawant urges industries, citizens to keep state clean, serene

Panaji, Dec 19 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday appealed to industries and citizens to keep the coastal state clean and ensure that its beauty and serenity remain intact.

Addressing the state-level ‘Goa Liberation Day’ parade near Panaji, Sawant said maintaining cleanliness in the state is essential for the growth of the tourism sector.

The CM inspected the parade and took the guard of honour after unfurling the tricolour, in the presence of cabinet ministers and other guests.

The state government has commissioned waste management plants to treat e-waste and hazardous waste, he said.

“I appeal to all industries not to dispose of their waste on the roadside in an unscientific manner. Facilities exist to treat all kinds of waste, and these should be used to keep Goa clean,” he said.

The chief minister said that citizens should shoulder the responsibility of keeping the state clean to retain its beauty and serenity.

He also urged the locals to work towards realising the visions of ‘Vikasit Bharat’ (Developed India) and ‘Vikasit Goa’ (Developed Goa).

Sawant thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for “contributing in a big way to the development of the state”.

The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state from the Portuguese in 1961. PTI RPS NR