Goa: Lifesavers, volunteers to help authorities ensure public safety during Ganesh idol immersion

Panaji, Sep 6 (PTI) Lifesavers from a state-appointed agency and some volunteers will help the Goa administration ensure public safety during the immersion of Ganesh idols at 57 locations in the coastal state, an official said on Friday.

Teams of lifesavers and volunteers will be deployed at 45 beaches and 12 other ‘visarjan’ (immersion) sites, said an official from the agency engaged by the state to save lives near the seafront.

“In some cases, where the sea conditions are rough, the lifesavers will offer to carry the idol into the deeper sections of the water for immersion after the ceremonial puja,” said Navin Awasthi, chief executive officer of Drishti Marine.

