Goa-like tragedy can hit Delhi anytime due to illegal open-terrace restaurants: MCD councillor

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Senior Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) councillor and Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP) leader Mukesh Goyal on Monday said that a Goa-like fire tragedy could occur in Delhi at any time, alleging large-scale violations by open-terrace restaurants operating in connivance with civic body officials.

Referring to the recent fire tragedy at an open-terrace restaurant in Goa in which more than 25 people were killed, Goyal claimed that the situation in Delhi was "even more serious" due to rampant illegal constructions and unsafe practices at such establishments.

In a press note, Goyal said MCD officials had informed that only 63 open-terrace restaurants were operational in Delhi, but alleged that the actual number runs into the hundreds.

As per rules, only food service is permitted at open terraces and no temporary or permanent structures are allowed, he said, adding that such spaces also cannot be covered with tarpaulins, monsoon sheds or any fixed frames.

However, he alleged that illegal bars are being run at many of these locations with the alleged connivance of civic officials, with blatant violations of safety norms.

The IVP leader further claimed that the same 'Birch by Romeo Lane' brand, where the fatal fire took place in Goa, has two outlets operating in Delhi — one in the Keshav Puram Zone and another in the City SP Zone — where, he alleged, similar violations are taking place.

Goyal also pointed to discrepancies in official data, claiming that while the MCD's Public Health Department listed only seven open-space restaurants in the South Zone, the Deputy Health Officer of the same zone had put the figure at 60, indicating what he termed as "serious collusion." He further claimed that licences of nine open-terrace restaurants in the Shahdara North Zone and seven in the Shahdara South Zone were not renewed after March 31, 2025, yet operations continue, allegedly causing both safety risks and financial losses to the civic body.

Calling for strict enforcement, Goyal urged the MCD to take immediate action against illegal open-terrace restaurants to prevent any major fire tragedy in the capital.