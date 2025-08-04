Goa Lokayukta post lying vacant for eight months; 16 cases pending: CM Sawant

Panaji, Aug 4 (PTI) As many as 16 corruption cases are pending for adjudication as the post of Goa Lokayukta has been vacant since last December following the retirement of Justice Ambadas Joshi (retd), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the legislative assembly on Monday.

He stated that only administrative work is conducted at the anti-corruption ombudsman institution without active proceedings or hearings in the absence of a presiding Lokayukta.

Sawant's reply stemmed from a question raised by Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar.

The chief minister stated that 16 cases are currently pending before the Lokayukta, and since the post fell vacant, four more complaints were received between December 2024 and June 2025, all of which are yet to be disposed of.

He stated that the Directorate of Vigilance had submitted a proposal to the government on October 3, 2024, for initiating the appointment process for a new Lokayukta.

"The government has started consultations as required under section 3 of the Goa Lokayukta Act, 2011, but no final appointment has been made yet," he added.

Responding to Borkar's written query about whether procedural delays, such as waiting for consent from retired judges or convening the selection committee, had caused the prolonged vacancy, the chief minister stated that the consultation process is ongoing.

He assured the House that the government is working to ensure an appointment "at the earliest." Borkar questioned whether the government was considering amending the Goa Lokayukta Act to introduce safeguards such as time-bound appointments, interim arrangements, or stronger enforcement mechanisms.

To this, the chief minister stated that "no such need arises as of now" and maintained that the existing provisions are exhaustive. PTI RPS NSK