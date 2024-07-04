Goa LoP submits four private member resolutions for session set to start on Jul 15

Panaji, Jul 4 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Yuri Alemao on Thursday said he has submitted to the speaker four private member resolutions on anti-defection law, discrimination of widows, opinion poll day and political reservation for Scheduled Tribes.

The session of the Goa Assembly will begin on July 15.

"I hope these resolutions will be debated and the Speaker will give adequate time for discussions on the floor of the House," he told reporters in Panaji.

The state government has not taken any step to stop discrimination of widows, for whom a law must be passed, while the 10th Schedule of the Constitution must be amended to strengthen the anti-defection law, he said.

"There is need for political reservations for STs in the state. All 40 MLAs must unanimously support these resolutions. We are also seeking state level celebration of Opinion Poll Day on January 16. It was the day Goa voted in favour of not merging with Maharashtra. The identity of Goa was retained because of this historic referendum," he said. PTI RPS BNM