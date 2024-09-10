Goa: Man arrested for raping four-year-old girl

Panaji, Sep 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in a village in North Goa, an official said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the accused, Mohammad Faiyaz Alam, was arrested following a complaint by the father of the minor girl.

According to the complaint, the accused sexually assaulted the girl when she was playing with his minor daughter in a shed near their homes on September 9.

The complainant and the accused are neighbours in the village in North Goa, said the police.

The Anjuna police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Goa Children's Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act), said the officer. PTI RPS RSY