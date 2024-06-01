Goa: Man held for posting obscene videos on Instagram

Panaji, Jun 1 (PTI) The Goa police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly posting obscene videos of a woman on social media, an official said.

Following a probe, the police have arrested Vinay Gaonkar, a resident of Canacona taluka of South Goa, Superintendent of Police (cybercrime) Rahul Gupta said.

The cybercrime police had registered the case under the Information Technology (IT) Act based on a complaint against the accused's Instagram handle in April, he said.

The accused created an Instagram handle using a fake name and befriended the complainant, a resident of Margao town, the official said.

He allegedly posted obscene chats and videos of the complainant and threatened her, he said.

The accused, a student at an industrial training institute, has confessed to his crime, the official said.

The police have recovered chats of the victim and obscene videos from the accused's phone, which will be sent for forensic examination, he said.

The SP appealed that people must verify the authenticity of any account on social media before engaging in video chats or any other form of communication. PTI RPS MVG ARU