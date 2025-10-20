Goa marks Diwali with Narakasur effigy burnings; Governor, CM extend greetings

Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) Goa ushered in Diwali with the pre-dawn ritual of burning effigies of the demon Narakasur, signalling the start of the festival of lights across the coastal state on Monday.

Residents gathered in various towns, including Margao (South Goa) and Panaji (North Goa), where life-sized effigies of Narakasur were paraded and then burnt to mark the victory of good over evil.

At various events, artists dressed as Lord Krishna enacted the symbolic slaying of the demon Narakasur.

Keeping with tradition, homes across Goa glowed with lamps and lanterns, dawn rang with the crackle of firecrackers, and many observed the ritual oil bath, or 'abhyangsnan', to mark the festive spirit.

Later, Goans embraced the broader Diwali festivities — feasting, visiting loved ones, lighting diyas, and celebrating in joyful togetherness.

Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju extended greetings to the people of Goa on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

"Diwali holds a special place in the hearts of millions, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. It is a time when families come together, homes are illuminated with diyas and lanterns and communities celebrate with great enthusiasm and devotion," he said in his message.

"This festival is not only a celebration of happiness but also a reminder of our shared cultural heritage and the values of compassion, unity and harmony. In a diverse and vibrant state like Goa, Diwali also reflects our collective spirit of brotherhood and peaceful co-existence among all communities," the governor said.

He appealed to everyone to contribute positively to society and to work together in building a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for Goa and the nation.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also extended best wishes and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

"Diwali builds society with peace, brotherhood and this is a time to create fond memories and spread kindness. The glow from Diyas brightens the lives of the people, while uniting everyone to defeat all the disturbing forces," Sawant said.

"While we celebrate this festival, let us spread the light of knowledge in every corner of the state. I urge the people to buy local products following the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Swayampurna Goa' by stressing more on the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, a call given by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Sawant appealed to everyone to come together with a shared commitment to support Goa's remarkable development journey. PTI RPS GK