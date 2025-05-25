Goa: MBBS student booked for recording bathing videos of female students

Panaji, May 25 (PTI) A final-year MBBS student of Goa Medical College and Hospital has been booked for allegedly trespassing into the Dental College girls hostel and recording videos of students while bathing, a police official said on Sunday.

He was booked on Saturday, the Agassaim police station official said.

"Both the colleges are located next to each other at Bambolim village near Panaji. On May 19, between 09.45 pm to 10 pm, the accused trespassed into the premises of the girls hostel building on the ground floor and attempted to observe and record videos using his mobile phone of female students while they were bathing," he said. PTI RPS BNM