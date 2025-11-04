Goa mine owners welcome Rs 400 crore special assistance; say it will help improve infrastructure

Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) The mine owners in Goa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Rs 400 crore special assistance as capital investment to operationalise two iron ore mining blocks, and expressed confidence that the move would help improve infrastructure.

Talking to PTI, Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association Secretary Glen Kalavampara said it was encouraging to note that the state has received or shall receive Rs 400 crore as incentive under a special assistance scheme.

This financial assistance can help improve infrastructure, dedicated routes, develop parking bays, in research and development (R&D) efforts and in the use of mechanised dedicated sweepers to reduce carbon emissions in the iron ore rich mining belt, he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also thanked PM Modi on Monday for releasing Rs 400 crore special assistance.

The Union Mines Ministry had received proposals for release of incentive money from some states under Component-l (Minor Mineral Reforms), Component-II (Major Mineral Reforms) and Component-III (State Mining Readiness Index based Reforms) of Part-V (Mining Sector Reforms) of Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme 2025-26.

The ministry had said the proposals were examined and states, including Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam and Tripura, have been notified to be eligible under the scheme.

Goa was granted Rs 400 crore under the scheme, it had said.

"I extend my gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Mines Shri @kishanreddybjp ji and the Ministry of Mines for releasing Rs 400 Cr under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2025-26, Reforms for Goa," Sawant had written on X.

The move will give a strong boost to Goa's mining sector, employment, and overall economy, paving the way for sustainable and responsible growth, the CM added. PTI RPS NP