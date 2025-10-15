Goa minister and former CM Ravi Naik passes away

Panaji: Goa's agriculture minister and former chief minister Ravi Naik passed away on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Naik, 79, suffered cardiac arrest at his hometown, 30 km away from Panaji, the sources said. He was shifted to a private hospital in Ponda town where he was declared dead around 1 am.

He is survived by his wife, two children, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren. The last rites would be conducted at 3 pm on Wednesday.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence at Khadpabandh in Ponda where thousands of people gathered to pay tributes to the leader.

Paying tributes to Naik, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said his leadership, humility and contribution to the public welfare will always be remembered.

“His leadership, humility and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," Sawant wrote on X.

Naik was seven times MLA (six times from Ponda assembly constituency and once from Marcaim assembly constituency) as a candidate of parties including Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress and the BJP over the years.

He was elected to the state legislative assembly for the first time from Ponda constituency in 1984 on MGP ticket and successfully contested the 1989 election from that party in Marcaim assembly constituency.

Naik got elected from Ponda assembly constituency consistently in 1999, 2002, 2007 and 2017 on Congress ticket and in 2022 on the BJP ticket.

Naik was twice the chief minister of the coastal state, the first time from January 1991 to May 1993, leading a coalition government of the Progressive Democratic Front.

In 1994, he became the shortest serving chief minister of Goa. His tenure lasted just six days, from April 2 to 8 that year.

Naik was also a Member of Parliament from North Goa in 1998 as a Congress candidate.