Goa minister Atanasio Monserrate acquitted in 2016 rape case

Panaji, Feb 11 (PTI) A special court in Goa on Wednesday acquitted BJP MLA and minister Atanasio Monserrate in a rape case registered against him nearly a decade ago.

Monserratte, who holds the revenue portfolio, was booked in 2016 for allegedly raping a minor.

Special Judge Irshad Agha has now acquitted the minister of all charges.

As per the FIR registered by the Goa police, a minor girl had alleged that she was sold to then St Cruz MLA Monserratte who drugged and raped her.

Initially, the case was registered against the minister under the Goa Children’s Act. Later, the charge was dropped and sections under the Indian Penal Code were invoked after an ossification test indicated that she was above 16 years of age.

The case was tried before the district court after the police filed a 250-page chargesheet against him. A total of 40 witnesses were examined during the trial. PTI RPS. NR