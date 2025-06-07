Goa minister 'loses cool', orders suspension of GMCH top official for 'misbehaviour' with patient

Panaji, Jun 7 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday "lost his cool" and ordered immediate suspension of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)'s Chief Medical Officer after rebuking him for allegedly misbehaving with a patient.

The incident occurred when the minister was on a surprise visit to the medical facility.

The GMCH, located at Bambolim near here, is a state-run hospital with more than 1,000 beds. It provides medical services to patients from Goa as well as from nearby areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

During his visit, Rane received a complaint on his phone that a doctor was refusing to treat a patient and misbehaving, sources said.

Accompanied by Dr Rajesh Patil, Medical Superintendent of the GMCH, Rane walked into the casualty ward of the hospital on receiving the complaint.

As the minister reached the spot, he pulled up the doctor (chief medical officer) for his alleged misbehaviour, and said, "You learn to control your tongue, you are a doctor." "I generally don't lose my cool but you have to behave yourself. However loaded (burdened with work), you have to behave properly with patients," he said.

A five-minute long video of the minister walking into the premises of GMCH and pulling up the doctor has surfaced on social media.

In the video, he is seen telling the doctor that he should understand that he was there to serve people.

"You are a doctor and here to serve the poor people," he said.

Turning to GMCH medical superintendent Dr Patil, Rane said, "Replace him with another CMO, I will sign the file for his suspension. I want him to be suspended immediately, I usually don't behave rude but I can't tolerate this." PTI RPS NP