Goa minister meets assaulted activist Kankonkar in hospital

Panaji, Oct 3 (PTI) Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday met social activist Rama Kankonkar, who is hospitalised after an assault by a group of persons on September 18.

Rane met Kankonkar in the ward of Goa Medical College and Hospital.

"The GMCH has formed a special committee to oversee his treatment. He is getting the best quality treatment. Doctors will take a call on discharging him after assessing his health condition and consulting family members," Rane told reporters.

The environmental activist was brutally assaulted on September 18 at Caranzalem locality near Panaji, following which seven persons, including history-sheeter Zenito Cardoso, were arrested. PTI RPS BNM