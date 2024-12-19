Goa minister meets PM Modi, presents him painting

Panaji, Dec 19 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a painting to the latter.

"It was an honour to present PM Narendra Modi Ji with a painting commissioned by renowned Padma Shree Artist Paresh Maity and a heartfelt gift from my parents, Smt Vijayadevi Rane and Shri Pratapsingh Rane," the Goa minister said in a post on X.

"My parents, who deeply admire PM Shri Modi ji as a towering leader of our times, conveyed their heartfelt wishes and blessings through me," he further said, adding "they expressed their profound gratitude for his lifelong dedication and sacrifice in service to our nation and its people".

When contacted, Rane said it was a courtesy visit.

Pratapsingh Rane is a former Goa chief minister. PTI RPS BNM