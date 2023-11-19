Goa minister Nilesh Cabral resigns; ex-Cong leader set to replace him in cabinet

Panaji, Nov 19 (PTI) Goa Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet on Sunday to make way for the induction of MLA Aleixo Sequeira.

Sequeira was among the eight MLAs who switched over from the opposition Congress to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coastal state last year.

In his resignation letter sent to the chief minister, Cabral said he was stepping down to allow the party to fulfil its "commitments previously made." Chief Minister Sawant told PTI that Cabral has stepped down and his resignation has been sent to Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai for acceptance.

It was the party's decision to ask Cabral to step down to make way for another MLA in the cabinet, the senior BJP leader said.

Legislator Aleixo Sequeira would be inducted into the cabinet at 7 pm on Sunday, the CM said.

Cabral, the 51-year-old BJP legislator from Curchorem assembly constituency, was holding charge of the PWD, law and judiciary and other departments in the Sawant-led cabinet.

In his resignation letter, Cabral said he was resigning with a "heavy heart" from the esteemed position of minister of the PWD, environment, legislative affairs, and law and judiciary departments.

“As requested by you and senior members of the party, due to commitments you have previously made, I tender my resignation from your cabinet of ministers,” the letter said.

Cabral further stated he was immensely grateful for the invaluable opportunities and support provided to him during his tenure in serving the people of this beautiful state.

“Please accept this letter as a formal notification of my resignation. I wish you and the administration continued success in your endeavours to lead Goa towards prosperity and progress,” he added.

Sources at the Raj Bhavan confirmed that the induction of a new minister is scheduled at 7 pm on Sunday.

When contacted, Sequeira (66) confirmed he will be inducted into the cabinet later in the day. PTI RPS GK