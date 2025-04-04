Goa minister proposes village-level think tanks

Panaji, Apr 4 (PTI) Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said the government should set up think tanks that would come up with plans for uplifting various communities.

He was going to set up one such body for the Scheduled Tribes in his constituency of Valpoi, he told reporters here, adding that it will comprise thinkers, opinion-makers, members of the community and others.

"We will also have think tanks for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes followed by those for Muslims and Christians," he said.

Think tanks should be established in every village so that area-specific issues could be addressed, the minister said, adding that the ultimate aim of the initiative is to take ahead Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development. PTI RPS KRK