Goa minister reviews 'gramin mitra' scheme, says it is bridging rural-urban digital divide

Panaji, Aug 26 (PTI) Goa Minister Rohan Khaunte on Saturday reviewed the state's 'Gramin Mitra' scheme under which various government services are provided at the doorstep of citizens.

Khaunte, who is the state's information and technology minister, said the scheme has been able to bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban parts of the state.

"Goa has become the first state to implement this flagship scheme, which is part of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has provided employment to youth, who are getting government-backed loans of up to Rs 2 lakh through state-run Economic Development Corporation," he said.

"Schemes like Jeevan Praman and pension will also be added to the list of services offered. We are also thinking of appointing motorcycle pilots (two wheeler taxis) as brand ambassadors of the Gramin Mitra scheme," Khaunte added.

The scheme, which is jointly implemented by Goa's IT department and Union government's initiative of Common Service Centre (CSC), was launched by chief minister Pramod Sawant last month. PTI RPS BNM BNM