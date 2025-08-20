Goa minister Sequeira quits; Digambar Kamat likely to join cabinet along with Tawadkar

Panaji, Aug 20 (PTI) The BJP government in Goa is set for a reshuffle with minister Aleixo Sequeira resigning on Wednesday and veteran leader Digambar Kamat likely to be inducted in the cabinet along with current Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar.

Tawadkar said he would resign as Speaker on Thursday morning.

Sequeira told reporters at the government headquarters Mantralaya in Porvorim that he was resigning due to personal reasons.

Minutes later, Tawadkar said he would resign, and added that two ministers would be sworn in on Thursday noon without disclosing who the second minister would be.

BJP sources confirmed that Margao MLA and former chief minister Digambar Kamat would be sworn in along with Tawadkar.

Kamat indirectly confirmed the news as he spoke to reporters from Margao. "See you at Raj Bhavan tomorrow," he said, responding to questions.

Kamat headed the Congress government in Goa from 2007 to 2012 before the party was ousted by Manohar Parrikar-led BJP in the state elections.

The present Pramod Sawant cabinet already has one vacancy after Art and Culture, and Sports and Youth Affairs minister Govind Gaude was dropped in June.

In his resignation letter to Chief Minister Sawant, Sequeira said he was compelled to take this decision due to personal reasons.

"I take this opportunity to thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve under your leadership. I have tried to perform to the best of my ability in the Department of Law and Judiciary, Environment, Captain of Ports and Legislative Affairs, allotted to me," the letter read.

Sequeira contested the 2022 Goa assembly election on Congress ticket but later joined BJP along with seven others in September 2022.

Tawadkar, MLA from Canacona, said he wanted to continue as Speaker, but will resign owing to the party's directive.

The BJP wanted him to serve as a minister, he told reporters.

Chief minister Sawant who is in Delhi to attend the GST council meeting is expected to return in the evening. PTI RPS KRK