Goa minister Sudin Dhavalikar hospitalised after complaints of uneasiness

Panaji, Sep 26 (PTI) Goa's Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar has been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here after he complained of uneasiness, a family member said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader complained of uneasiness when he was in his office at Porvorim in North Goa on Monday, his younger brother Deepak Dhavalikar told PTI.

He was immediately referred to the state-run GMCH where doctors diagnosed that he was suffering from low sugar level. His condition is stable, the minister's brother added. PTI RPS GK